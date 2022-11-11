A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) as it 5-day change was 27.48%

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) started the day on November 10, 2022, with a price increase of 14.57% at $560.79. During the day, the stock rose to $561.82 and sunk to $520.355 before settling in for the price of $489.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASML posted a 52-week range of $363.15-$881.12.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 22.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $399.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $399.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $228.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $455.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $545.01.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 34720 workers. It has generated 623,254 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 197,020. The stock had 4.72 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.86, operating margin was +35.12 and Pretax Margin of +36.03.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. ASML Holding N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 19.80% institutional ownership.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $4.01) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +31.61 while generating a return on equity of 49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.10% and is forecasted to reach 19.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 24.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.70, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.18.

In the same vein, ASML’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.78, a figure that is expected to reach 4.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.03 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.56% While, its Average True Range was 26.05.