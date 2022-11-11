Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) is predicted to post EPS of 3.93 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) started the day on November 10, 2022, with a price increase of 11.12% at $157.17. During the day, the stock rose to $157.469 and sunk to $145.40 before settling in for the price of $141.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMG posted a 52-week range of $108.12-$186.94.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 191.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $123.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.40.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4050 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +97.83, operating margin was +36.99 and Pretax Margin of +47.30.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s Director bought 3,700 shares at the rate of 137.67, making the entire transaction reach 509,379 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,924. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Director bought 3,500 for 143.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 503,860. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,702 in total.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.95) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +23.45 while generating a return on equity of 20.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 191.60% and is forecasted to reach 18.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.62, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.92.

In the same vein, AMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.45, a figure that is expected to reach 3.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.51 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.70% While, its Average True Range was 6.22.