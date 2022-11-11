American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $6.17M

As on November 10, 2022, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.48% to $11.77. During the day, the stock rose to $12.16 and sunk to $11.35 before settling in for the price of $10.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEO posted a 52-week range of $9.46-$29.19.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 6.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 261.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $180.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.19.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7200 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.51, operating margin was +12.12 and Pretax Margin of +11.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 22, this organization’s Director bought 432 shares at the rate of 12.06, making the entire transaction reach 5,207 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,859. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 23, Company’s Director bought 500 for 11.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,948. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,920 in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +8.37 while generating a return on equity of 33.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 261.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in the upcoming year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.12, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

In the same vein, AEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AEO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.05 million was lower the volume of 6.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.