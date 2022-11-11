FormFactor Inc. (FORM) recent quarterly performance of -39.42% is not showing the real picture

As on November 10, 2022, FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.00% to $21.18. During the day, the stock rose to $21.22 and sunk to $19.86 before settling in for the price of $18.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FORM posted a 52-week range of $18.15-$47.48.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.04.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2293 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.49, operating margin was +13.24 and Pretax Margin of +12.80.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. FormFactor Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Director sold 1,600 shares at the rate of 40.23, making the entire transaction reach 64,368 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,392. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 09, Company’s Director sold 6,000 for 42.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 255,703. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,998 in total.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.90 while generating a return on equity of 10.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 65.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FormFactor Inc. (FORM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.55, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.98.

In the same vein, FORM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FormFactor Inc. (FORM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [FormFactor Inc., FORM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.6 million was better the volume of 0.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.60% While, its Average True Range was 1.33.