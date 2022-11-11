Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) EPS growth this year is 112.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on November 10, 2022, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.47% to $12.86. During the day, the stock rose to $14.17 and sunk to $12.45 before settling in for the price of $12.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBH posted a 52-week range of $11.28-$21.86.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s SVP & President, Sally Beauty sold 21,489 shares at the rate of 17.76, making the entire transaction reach 381,645 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,179. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Director sold 2,901 for 21.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 60,921. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 112.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.26, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.57.

In the same vein, SBH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., SBH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.98 million was better the volume of 1.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.