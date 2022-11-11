Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.93

As on November 10, 2022, Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.08% to $55.20. During the day, the stock rose to $58.00 and sunk to $52.62 before settling in for the price of $49.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKY posted a 52-week range of $43.04-$85.92.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 56.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 79.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 190.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.81.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.35, operating margin was +15.08 and Pretax Margin of +14.97.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05, this organization’s EVP sold 5,921 shares at the rate of 66.71, making the entire transaction reach 394,988 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,813. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s Director sold 6,508 for 52.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 343,818. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,750 in total.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.57) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +11.24 while generating a return on equity of 35.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 190.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 79.73% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.82, and its Beta score is 1.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.53.

In the same vein, SKY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.62, a figure that is expected to reach 1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Skyline Champion Corporation, SKY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.54 million was better the volume of 0.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.72% While, its Average True Range was 3.68.