The Lion Electric Company (LEV) EPS growth this year is 48.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) open the trading on November 10, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 13.25% to $3.42. During the day, the stock rose to $3.49 and sunk to $3.13 before settling in for the price of $3.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEV posted a 52-week range of $2.36-$13.17.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $190.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $658.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.46.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. The Lion Electric Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.70%, in contrast to 8.70% institutional ownership.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

The Lion Electric Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.30%.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.57.

In the same vein, LEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.95.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

[The Lion Electric Company, LEV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.