TransUnion (TRU) EPS is poised to hit 0.83 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) started the day on November 10, 2022, with a price increase of 14.39% at $62.23. During the day, the stock rose to $62.33 and sunk to $57.79 before settling in for the price of $54.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TRU posted a 52-week range of $50.32-$120.48.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $192.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $192.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $81.79.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.77, operating margin was +21.38 and Pretax Margin of +16.93.

TransUnion (TRU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Consulting Services Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 04, this organization’s President and CEO bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 79.42, making the entire transaction reach 1,985,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 226,410. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s Director sold 405 for 78.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,882. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,399 in total.

TransUnion (TRU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.91) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.01 while generating a return on equity of 11.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

TransUnion’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TransUnion (TRU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $58.87, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.63.

In the same vein, TRU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TransUnion (TRU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.94 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.14% While, its Average True Range was 2.89.