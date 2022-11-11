Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) volume hits 1.48 million: A New Opening for Investors

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) started the day on November 10, 2022, with a price increase of 18.62% at $23.38. During the day, the stock rose to $23.54 and sunk to $20.965 before settling in for the price of $19.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VERV posted a 52-week range of $10.70-$52.36.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -351.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.77.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 67.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Member of 10% Group sold 97,166 shares at the rate of 31.14, making the entire transaction reach 3,025,611 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04, Company’s Director sold 48,583 for 31.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,512,806. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,260,047 in total.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.65) by -$0.19. This company achieved a return on equity of -82.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -351.70% and is forecasted to reach -2.85 in the upcoming year.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.18.

In the same vein, VERV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.18% While, its Average True Range was 3.44.