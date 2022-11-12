Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) PE Ratio stood at $53.43: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) started the day on November 10, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.00% at $29.76. During the day, the stock rose to $31.84 and sunk to $29.165 before settling in for the price of $31.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GO posted a 52-week range of $23.69-$46.37.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.52.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 28, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,250 shares at the rate of 35.29, making the entire transaction reach 220,562 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 77,234. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,000 for 35.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 882,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,560 in total.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $53.43, and its Beta score is -0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 61.33.

In the same vein, GO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.43 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.71.