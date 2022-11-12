No matter how cynical the overall market is Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) performance over the last week is recorded 11.02%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) established initial surge of 7.11% at $15.21, as the Stock market unbolted on November 10, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $15.61 and sunk to $14.55 before settling in for the price of $14.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNK posted a 52-week range of $11.92-$27.15.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 32.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 179.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $611.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.49.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited industry. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 70.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 23, this organization’s Director sold 22,887 shares at the rate of 15.82, making the entire transaction reach 362,020 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,781. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 22, Company’s Director sold 62,512 for 15.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 978,313. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,824 in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.12) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 179.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.66 in the upcoming year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.75, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.16.

In the same vein, GNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.54, a figure that is expected to reach 1.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, GNK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.1 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.