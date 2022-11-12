Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) return on Assets touches 5.69: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) started the day on November 10, 2022, with a price increase of 11.89% at $22.87. During the day, the stock rose to $23.37 and sunk to $21.41 before settling in for the price of $20.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCII posted a 52-week range of $16.82-$51.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.89.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14290 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.99, operating margin was +9.94 and Pretax Margin of +4.24.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. Rent-A-Center Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 25, this organization’s Director bought 1,475 shares at the rate of 17.45, making the entire transaction reach 25,739 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 77,144. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 12, Company’s Director bought 1,223 for 20.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,304. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,669 in total.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.99) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +2.94 while generating a return on equity of 24.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.99, and its Beta score is 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.74.

In the same vein, RCII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.71, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.92% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.