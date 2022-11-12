Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) 14-day ATR is 2.20: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 10, 2022, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) set off with pace as it heaved 9.54% to $38.02. During the day, the stock rose to $38.05 and sunk to $36.55 before settling in for the price of $34.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TENB posted a 52-week range of $28.80-$63.61.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 34.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $110.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.26.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1617 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.34, operating margin was -6.44 and Pretax Margin of -9.36.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 90.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 03, this organization’s Director sold 19,166 shares at the rate of 35.02, making the entire transaction reach 671,193 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,879. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 1,589 for 41.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 66,293. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,199 in total.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -8.63 while generating a return on equity of -25.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 41.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.66.

In the same vein, TENB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tenable Holdings Inc., TENB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.25 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.12% While, its Average True Range was 2.34.