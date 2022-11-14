$371.62K in average volume shows that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on November 11, 2022, with Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) stock priced at $0.54, down -6.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.56 and dropped to $0.51 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. USAS’s price has ranged from $0.37 to $1.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 94.60%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is 4.43%, while institutional ownership is 30.75%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s (USAS) raw stochastic average was set at 41.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4640, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7142. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5500 in the near term. At $0.5800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4800. The third support level lies at $0.4500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 95.82 million, the company has a total of 199,239K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 44,800 K while annual income is -157,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,950 K while its latest quarter income was -7,480 K.