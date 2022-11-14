A look at WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on November 11, 2022, with WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) stock priced at $1.36, up 5.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.34 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. MAPS’s price has ranged from $1.11 to $12.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 152.70%. With a float of $73.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 606 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.60, operating margin of -2.13, and the pretax margin is +78.50.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 9.50%, while institutional ownership is 55.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 32,478. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 12,250 shares at a rate of $2.65, taking the stock ownership to the 200,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 28,174 for $2.65, making the entire transaction worth $74,698. This insider now owns 383,602 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +31.26 while generating a return on equity of 49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WM Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Looking closely at WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 208.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9225, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2130. However, in the short run, WM Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4867. Second resistance stands at $1.5633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2633. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1867.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 196.20 million, the company has a total of 135,901K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 193,150 K while annual income is 60,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 58,290 K while its latest quarter income was 11,690 K.