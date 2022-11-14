Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,490 K

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) on November 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.80, soaring 12.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.075 and dropped to $1.80 before settling in for the closing price of $1.80. Within the past 52 weeks, AEVA’s price has moved between $1.56 and $10.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -319.40%. With a float of $125.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 227 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.04, operating margin of -1124.51, and the pretax margin is -1099.60.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aeva Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 33,001. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 11,997 shares at a rate of $2.75, taking the stock ownership to the 192,797 shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1099.60 while generating a return on equity of -29.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -319.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 22.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 56.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

The latest stats from [Aeva Technologies Inc., AEVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.59 million was superior to 1.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.24. The third major resistance level sits at $2.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.58.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 392.41 million based on 218,231K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,270 K and income totals -101,880 K. The company made 1,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.