Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 364,130 K

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) on November 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.97, soaring 13.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.455 and dropped to $14.75 before settling in for the closing price of $14.99. Within the past 52 weeks, AFRM’s price has moved between $11.94 and $166.51.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.80%. With a float of $217.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2552 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 346,438. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,287 shares at a rate of $20.04, taking the stock ownership to the 86,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 29, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,898 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $116,940. This insider now owns 4,499,514 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.63) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) saw its 5-day average volume 26.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 14.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.06 in the near term. At $19.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.65.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.35 billion based on 289,069K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,349 M and income totals -707,420 K. The company made 364,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -186,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.