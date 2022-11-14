Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) posted a -15.35% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On November 11, 2022, Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) opened at $15.50, lower -3.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.50 and dropped to $14.1505 before settling in for the closing price of $15.50. Price fluctuations for AGTI have ranged from $14.29 to $25.52 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 204.10% at the time writing. With a float of $34.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.56 million.

The firm has a total of 5000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.58, operating margin of +11.21, and the pretax margin is +3.91.

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 614,100. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $20.47, taking the stock ownership to the 927,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 7,106 for $20.14, making the entire transaction worth $143,143. This insider now owns 927,025 shares in total.

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +2.31 while generating a return on equity of 3.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 204.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agiliti Inc. (AGTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agiliti Inc. (AGTI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agiliti Inc., AGTI], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Agiliti Inc.’s (AGTI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.23. The third major resistance level sits at $16.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.92.

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) Key Stats

There are currently 133,202K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,039 M according to its annual income of 24,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 273,980 K and its income totaled 5,000 K.