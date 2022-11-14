Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) posted a -4.18% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

November 11, 2022, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) trading session started at the price of $0.71, that was 22.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8522 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. A 52-week range for BITF has been $0.69 – $9.19.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 168.10%. With a float of $180.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 106 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bitfarms Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 9.54%, while institutional ownership is 17.51%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.87 million, its volume of 4.33 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 10.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0483, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1018. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9096 in the near term. At $0.9670, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0818. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7374, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6226. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5652.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are 199,199K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 191.24 million. As of now, sales total 169,490 K while income totals 22,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 41,820 K while its last quarter net income were -141,920 K.