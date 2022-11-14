Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.52% last month.

November 11, 2022, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) trading session started at the price of $1.05, that was 28.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.41 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. A 52-week range for BWV has been $0.91 – $90.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -87.30%. With a float of $7.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Blue Water Vaccines Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is 19.50%, while institutional ownership is 24.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 124,206. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 30,269 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 2,650,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director sold 29,636 for $3.94, making the entire transaction worth $116,766. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -110.59.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94

Technical Analysis of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Looking closely at Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s (BWV) raw stochastic average was set at 6.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 246.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5133. Second resistance stands at $1.6567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8767. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7333.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Key Stats

There are 13,745K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.70 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -3,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -4,265 K.