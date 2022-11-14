Can Adecoagro S.A.’s (AGRO) drop of -8.71% in a week be considered a lucky break?

November 11, 2022, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) trading session started at the price of $8.00, that was -2.39% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.20 and dropped to $7.70 before settling in for the closing price of $7.95. A 52-week range for AGRO has been $6.78 – $13.55.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 5.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.30%. With a float of $109.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.99 million.

In an organization with 9104 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.77, operating margin of +3.39, and the pretax margin is +16.65.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +12.46 while generating a return on equity of 13.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.60% during the next five years compared to 64.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.58 and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Adecoagro S.A.’s (AGRO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.48. However, in the short run, Adecoagro S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.07. Second resistance stands at $8.39. The third major resistance level sits at $8.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.39. The third support level lies at $7.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Key Stats

There are 111,382K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 883.09 million. As of now, sales total 1,124 M while income totals 130,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 383,670 K while its last quarter net income were 19,090 K.