Can Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) drop of -5.68% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on November 11, 2022, with Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) stock priced at $2.75, down -9.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.8699 and dropped to $2.48 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. LLAP’s price has ranged from $1.69 to $12.69 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

With a float of $71.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 330 employees.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.70%, while institutional ownership is 41.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 102,744. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 36,434 shares at a rate of $2.82, taking the stock ownership to the 1,034,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 132,244 for $2.82, making the entire transaction worth $372,928. This insider now owns 1,282,231 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Terran Orbital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -22.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 16.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.75 in the near term. At $3.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. The third support level lies at $1.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 379.20 million, the company has a total of 137,295K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,879 K while annual income is -2,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,360 K while its latest quarter income was -32,270 K.