Clarus Corporation (CLAR) with a beta value of 0.94 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on November 11, 2022, with Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) stock priced at $9.00, up 5.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.55 and dropped to $8.89 before settling in for the closing price of $8.95. CLAR’s price has ranged from $8.08 to $29.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 20.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 311.70%. With a float of $24.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 950 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.63, operating margin of +8.42, and the pretax margin is +3.69.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 49,961. In this transaction EXECUTIVE VP and COO of this company bought 4,092 shares at a rate of $12.21, taking the stock ownership to the 95,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $28.24, making the entire transaction worth $282,394. This insider now owns 150,000 shares in total.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.94 while generating a return on equity of 9.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 311.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.90% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clarus Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clarus Corporation (CLAR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.16 million, its volume of 1.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Clarus Corporation’s (CLAR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.67 in the near term. At $9.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.35.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 331.54 million, the company has a total of 37,375K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 375,790 K while annual income is 26,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 114,930 K while its latest quarter income was 3,760 K.