Curis Inc. (CRIS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 18.30% last month.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) kicked off on November 11, 2022, at the price of $0.83, up 6.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.899 and dropped to $0.80 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. Over the past 52 weeks, CRIS has traded in a range of $0.68-$6.27.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 7.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.30%. With a float of $81.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.65 million.

In an organization with 60 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.74, operating margin of -395.01, and the pretax margin is -426.67.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Curis Inc. is 5.94%, while institutional ownership is 48.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 9,499. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,094 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 64,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,406 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $7,651. This insider now owns 67,971 shares in total.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -426.67 while generating a return on equity of -41.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8016, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4248. However, in the short run, Curis Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9128. Second resistance stands at $0.9554. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0118. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8138, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7574. The third support level lies at $0.7148 if the price breaches the second support level.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 75.32 million has total of 96,398K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,650 K in contrast with the sum of -45,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,390 K and last quarter income was -15,940 K.