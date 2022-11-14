Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.60% last month.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) on November 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.66, soaring 11.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.06 and dropped to $3.66 before settling in for the closing price of $3.59. Within the past 52 weeks, DADA’s price has moved between $2.98 and $24.83.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.60%. With a float of $251.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3132 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.14, operating margin of -38.96, and the pretax margin is -36.16.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dada Nexus Limited is 2.71%, while institutional ownership is 19.20%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -35.99 while generating a return on equity of -45.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

The latest stats from [Dada Nexus Limited, DADA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was inferior to 1.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) raw stochastic average was set at 16.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.31. The third major resistance level sits at $4.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.51. The third support level lies at $3.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 929.10 million based on 258,804K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,077 M and income totals -387,770 K. The company made 344,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -87,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.