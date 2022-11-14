Evergy Inc. (EVRG) average volume reaches $1.19M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On November 11, 2022, Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) opened at $61.61, lower -3.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.645 and dropped to $58.9088 before settling in for the closing price of $61.70. Price fluctuations for EVRG have ranged from $54.12 to $73.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 16.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.00% at the time writing. With a float of $229.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4930 employees.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Evergy Inc. is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 28,003. In this transaction Director of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $70.01, taking the stock ownership to the 480 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Director sold 400 for $69.98, making the entire transaction worth $27,992. This insider now owns 880 shares in total.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.83) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.60% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Evergy Inc. (EVRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

Looking closely at Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Evergy Inc.’s (EVRG) raw stochastic average was set at 30.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.55. However, in the short run, Evergy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.05. Second resistance stands at $62.72. The third major resistance level sits at $63.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.58.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) Key Stats

There are currently 229,536K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,587 M according to its annual income of 879,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,909 M and its income totaled 428,200 K.