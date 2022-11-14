GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.74 million

November 11, 2022, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) trading session started at the price of $12.43, that was 21.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.49 and dropped to $12.19 before settling in for the closing price of $11.00. A 52-week range for GDS has been $8.41 – $62.60.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 49.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -53.70%. With a float of $178.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.88 million.

The firm has a total of 1878 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.03, operating margin of +7.28, and the pretax margin is -12.13.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GDS Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.12%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -16.18 while generating a return on equity of -4.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.57% during the next five years compared to 7.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GDS Holdings Limited, GDS], we can find that recorded value of 2.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.31. The third major resistance level sits at $15.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.22.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

There are 186,898K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.73 billion. As of now, sales total 1,212 M while income totals -184,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 344,940 K while its last quarter net income were -56,040 K.