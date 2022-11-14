Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.71%

A new trading day began on November 11, 2022, with Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) stock priced at $236.91, down -6.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $238.00 and dropped to $224.94 before settling in for the closing price of $244.17. HII’s price has ranged from $175.50 to $260.02 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 6.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.30%. With a float of $38.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.10 million.

In an organization with 43000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.36, operating margin of +5.10, and the pretax margin is +6.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 91,900. In this transaction Corp VP & Treasurer of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $229.75, taking the stock ownership to the 20,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11, when Company’s Ex VP, President NNS sold 2,614 for $229.00, making the entire transaction worth $598,606. This insider now owns 7,447 shares in total.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.44 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.71 while generating a return on equity of 23.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.89% during the next five years compared to 2.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.36, a number that is poised to hit 3.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was better than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.93.

During the past 100 days, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s (HII) raw stochastic average was set at 44.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $236.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $216.54. However, in the short run, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $235.41. Second resistance stands at $243.23. The third major resistance level sits at $248.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $222.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $217.11. The third support level lies at $209.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.74 billion, the company has a total of 39,904K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,524 M while annual income is 544,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,626 M while its latest quarter income was 138,000 K.