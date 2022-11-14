Investors finally get a glimpse of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) volume hitting the figure of 0.64 million.

November 11, 2022, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) trading session started at the price of $0.62, that was -2.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6654 and dropped to $0.5681 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. A 52-week range for MDNA has been $0.58 – $2.52.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -19.50%. With a float of $53.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18 employees.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is 23.61%, while institutional ownership is 9.61%.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -76.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s (MDNA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8106, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1418. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6583 in the near term. At $0.7105, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7556. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5610, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5159. The third support level lies at $0.4637 if the price breaches the second support level.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) Key Stats

There are 69,637K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 57.81 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -18,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -690 K.