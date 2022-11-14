Investors must take note of Genuine Parts Company’s (GPC) performance last week, which was -0.13%.

November 11, 2022, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) trading session started at the price of $182.57, that was -2.33% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $183.48 and dropped to $177.23 before settling in for the closing price of $182.20. A 52-week range for GPC has been $115.63 – $183.00.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 4.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 451.00%. With a float of $137.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.61, operating margin of +6.92, and the pretax margin is +6.36.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genuine Parts Company stocks. The insider ownership of Genuine Parts Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.05) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +4.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 451.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.60% during the next five years compared to 6.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.08.

During the past 100 days, Genuine Parts Company’s (GPC) raw stochastic average was set at 89.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $162.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $142.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $181.88 in the near term. At $185.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $188.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $175.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $173.31. The third support level lies at $169.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Key Stats

There are 141,161K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.68 billion. As of now, sales total 18,871 M while income totals 898,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,675 M while its last quarter net income were 312,360 K.