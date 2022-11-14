Investors must take note of GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) performance last week, which was 72.38%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) on November 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.21, soaring 12.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.98 and dropped to $5.13 before settling in for the closing price of $5.28. Within the past 52 weeks, GRWG’s price has moved between $2.92 and $25.44.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 121.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.40%. With a float of $57.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 634 employees.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Home Improvement Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GrowGeneration Corp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 48.40%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$2.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 45.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Trading Performance Indicators

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) saw its 5-day average volume 9.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) raw stochastic average was set at 91.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.23 in the near term. At $6.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.83. The third support level lies at $4.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 321.70 million based on 60,929K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 422,490 K and income totals 12,790 K. The company made 71,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -136,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.