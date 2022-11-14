Investors must take note of Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) performance last week, which was 10.16%.

A new trading day began on November 11, 2022, with Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) stock priced at $0.3061, down -6.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.325 and dropped to $0.294 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. MULN’s price has ranged from $0.21 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -536.60%. With a float of $332.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $376.79 million.

In an organization with 44 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 297,375. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 750,000 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 15,843,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Pres. Mullen Automotive sold 50,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $33,500. This insider now owns 9,729 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.70

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 212.47 million. That was better than the volume of 101.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3974, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1541. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3246. Second resistance stands at $0.3403. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3556. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2936, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2783. The third support level lies at $0.2626 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 168.04 million, the company has a total of 509,294K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -36,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -59,472 K.