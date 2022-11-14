Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) kicked off at the price of $81.84: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On November 11, 2022, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) opened at $84.21, lower -3.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.51 and dropped to $79.92 before settling in for the closing price of $84.63. Price fluctuations for LW have ranged from $49.71 to $88.04 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 5.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -36.30% at the time writing. With a float of $138.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of +10.92, and the pretax margin is +6.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 397,630. In this transaction SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 4,678 shares at a rate of $85.00, taking the stock ownership to the 59,678 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s SVP, CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFF sold 2,786 for $81.01, making the entire transaction worth $225,701. This insider now owns 29,685 shares in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.90% during the next five years compared to -9.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Looking closely at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.30.

During the past 100 days, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) raw stochastic average was set at 69.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.33. However, in the short run, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.26. Second resistance stands at $86.68. The third major resistance level sits at $88.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $75.08.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Key Stats

There are currently 143,831K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,099 M according to its annual income of 200,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,126 M and its income totaled 231,900 K.