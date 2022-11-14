Last month’s performance of 6.77% for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is certainly impressive

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) kicked off on November 11, 2022, at the price of $22.79, down -2.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.805 and dropped to $22.46 before settling in for the closing price of $23.31. Over the past 52 weeks, IBN has traded in a range of $16.36-$23.49.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 9.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.10%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.48 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 103010 employees.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 16.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 14.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) saw its 5-day average volume 9.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 9.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.86 in the near term. At $23.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.32. The third support level lies at $22.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 78.06 billion has total of 3,483,754K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,110 M in contrast with the sum of 3,365 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,647 M and last quarter income was 1,001 M.