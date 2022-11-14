LAW (CS Disco Inc.) climbed 9.18 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) kicked off on November 11, 2022, at the price of $10.33, up 9.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.45 and dropped to $10.02 before settling in for the closing price of $9.48. Over the past 52 weeks, LAW has traded in a range of $7.90-$52.46.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.90%. With a float of $53.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.34 million.

The firm has a total of 470 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of CS Disco Inc. is 8.90%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 17,450. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,640 shares at a rate of $10.64, taking the stock ownership to the 389,716 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,645 for $10.03, making the entire transaction worth $16,499. This insider now owns 391,356 shares in total.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CS Disco Inc.’s (LAW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CS Disco Inc. (LAW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CS Disco Inc., LAW], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, CS Disco Inc.’s (LAW) raw stochastic average was set at 11.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.04. The third major resistance level sits at $12.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.33.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 556.42 million has total of 58,693K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 114,340 K in contrast with the sum of -24,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,710 K and last quarter income was -20,170 K.