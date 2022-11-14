Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Lemonade Inc. (LMND) to new highs

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) on November 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.62, soaring 7.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.32 and dropped to $21.33 before settling in for the closing price of $21.29. Within the past 52 weeks, LMND’s price has moved between $15.99 and $67.38.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.50%. With a float of $48.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1119 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 31.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 106,625. In this transaction Chief Insurance Officer of this company sold 4,265 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 8,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $21.61, making the entire transaction worth $162,056. This insider now owns 106,670 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.32) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -288.98 while generating a return on equity of -31.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.53, a number that is poised to hit -1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.49 million, its volume of 1.71 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 36.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.64 in the near term. At $24.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.66.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.47 billion based on 69,164K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 128,400 K and income totals -241,300 K. The company made 50,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -67,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.