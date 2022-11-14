Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) to new highs

A new trading day began on November 11, 2022, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) stock priced at $11.12, up 5.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.70 and dropped to $11.08 before settling in for the closing price of $11.01. PBR’s price has ranged from $9.14 to $16.32 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 9.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 113.00%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45532 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.96, operating margin of +37.80, and the pretax margin is +31.62.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Looking closely at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR), its last 5-days average volume was 45.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 33.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.62. However, in the short run, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.81. Second resistance stands at $12.07. The third major resistance level sits at $12.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.57.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 68.72 billion, the company has a total of 6,522,101K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 83,966 M while annual income is 19,875 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 32,411 M while its latest quarter income was 8,763 M.