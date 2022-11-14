LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 46,173 M

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) kicked off on November 11, 2022, at the price of $84.91, up 6.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.60 and dropped to $84.91 before settling in for the closing price of $83.96. Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has traded in a range of $71.46-$112.53.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 9.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 294.90%. With a float of $254.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

In an organization with 19100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.90, operating margin of +15.91, and the pretax margin is +14.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 311,344. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $77.84, taking the stock ownership to the 767,102 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 33,880 for $110.94, making the entire transaction worth $3,758,485. This insider now owns 39,612 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.66) by $0.53. This company achieved a net margin of +12.15 while generating a return on equity of 56.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.09% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.23.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 83.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.54. However, in the short run, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.80. Second resistance stands at $92.55. The third major resistance level sits at $95.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.42.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.34 billion has total of 325,624K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,173 M in contrast with the sum of 5,610 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,250 M and last quarter income was 570,000 K.