No matter how cynical the overall market is Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) performance over the last week is recorded 9.15%

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) kicked off on November 11, 2022, at the price of $13.77, up 6.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.61 and dropped to $12.15 before settling in for the closing price of $13.05. Over the past 52 weeks, ENFN has traded in a range of $7.80-$23.21.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -53.30%. With a float of $64.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 892 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.49, operating margin of -246.99, and the pretax margin is -252.16.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -141.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Enfusion Inc.’s (ENFN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -28.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enfusion Inc. (ENFN)

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Enfusion Inc.’s (ENFN) raw stochastic average was set at 59.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.92 in the near term. At $15.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.00.

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.48 billion has total of 113,071K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 111,700 K in contrast with the sum of -158,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 36,540 K and last quarter income was -2,420 K.