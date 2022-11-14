No matter how cynical the overall market is, NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) performance over the last week is recorded -17.95%

On November 11, 2022, NeuroPace Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE) opened at $2.01, lower -4.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.2541 and dropped to $1.92 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. Price fluctuations for NPCE have ranged from $2.00 to $15.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -109.00% at the time writing. With a float of $21.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 166 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.00, operating margin of -52.54, and the pretax margin is -79.85.

NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NeuroPace Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 14,445. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $5.78, taking the stock ownership to the 61,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 1,470 for $7.54, making the entire transaction worth $11,082. This insider now owns 6,652 shares in total.

NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.44) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -79.85 while generating a return on equity of -107.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -109.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroPace Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 60375.0, its volume of 0.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, NeuroPace Inc.’s (NPCE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.2858, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.7953. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1427 in the near term. At $2.3655, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4768. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8086, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6973. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4745.

NeuroPace Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE) Key Stats

There are currently 24,903K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 49.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 45,180 K according to its annual income of -36,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,200 K and its income totaled -12,690 K.