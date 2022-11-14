No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) performance over the last week is recorded 16.33%

November 11, 2022, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) trading session started at the price of $0.78, that was 26.29% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.884 and dropped to $0.777 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. A 52-week range for TOUR has been $0.46 – $1.50.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -47.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.70%. With a float of $94.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1916 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.01% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.93 million, its volume of 0.17 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7048, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8315. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9197 in the near term. At $0.9553, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8127, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7413. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7057.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Key Stats

There are 129,777K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 86.60 million. As of now, sales total 66,900 K while income totals -19,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,520 K while its last quarter net income were -18,890 K.