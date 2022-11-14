Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) volume exceeds 0.56 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on November 11, 2022, with Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) stock priced at $1.35, up 9.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.48 and dropped to $1.35 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. PASG’s price has ranged from $1.11 to $8.85 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.60%. With a float of $49.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 133 employees.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Passage Bio Inc. is 9.72%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 588,790. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 303,500 shares at a rate of $1.94, taking the stock ownership to the 6,841,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 221,500 for $1.93, making the entire transaction worth $427,495. This insider now owns 6,537,923 shares in total.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.49 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -59.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Passage Bio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Passage Bio Inc.’s (PASG) raw stochastic average was set at 20.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3393. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5100 in the near term. At $1.5600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2500.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 72.40 million, the company has a total of 54,463K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -185,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -39,542 K.