Recent developments with Fisker Inc. (FSR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.12 cents.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) kicked off on November 11, 2022, at the price of $7.97, up 6.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.51 and dropped to $7.7714 before settling in for the closing price of $8.00. Over the past 52 weeks, FSR has traded in a range of $6.41-$23.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -238.80%. With a float of $175.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 396 employees.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Fisker Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 44.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 77,250. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $10.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,850 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $11.36, making the entire transaction worth $56,775. This insider now owns 80,226 shares in total.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.41) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32406.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) saw its 5-day average volume 6.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) raw stochastic average was set at 41.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.74 in the near term. At $8.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.52. The third support level lies at $7.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.50 billion has total of 311,910K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 110 K in contrast with the sum of -471,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -149,340 K.