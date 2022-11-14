Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) plunged -6.46 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on November 11, 2022, with Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) stock priced at $205.00, down -6.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $205.00 and dropped to $191.45 before settling in for the closing price of $207.46. RS’s price has ranged from $145.79 to $211.65 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 10.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 288.40%. With a float of $58.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.23, operating margin of +13.86, and the pretax margin is +13.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 1,833,132. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $183.31, taking the stock ownership to the 132,738 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s SVP, CFO sold 1,000 for $198.39, making the entire transaction worth $198,390. This insider now owns 12,870 shares in total.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $6.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.03 while generating a return on equity of 25.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 288.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.28% during the next five years compared to 39.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 30.58, a number that is poised to hit 4.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)

The latest stats from [Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., RS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.42 million was superior to 0.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.79.

During the past 100 days, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s (RS) raw stochastic average was set at 70.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $187.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $184.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $202.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $210.38. The third major resistance level sits at $215.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $188.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $183.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $175.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.18 billion, the company has a total of 58,691K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,093 M while annual income is 1,413 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,247 M while its latest quarter income was 393,500 K.