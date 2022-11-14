RPC Inc. (RES) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.78 million

On November 11, 2022, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) opened at $10.64, lower -3.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.84 and dropped to $10.15 before settling in for the closing price of $10.54. Price fluctuations for RES have ranged from $3.82 to $12.91 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 3.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 103.40% at the time writing. With a float of $79.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2250 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.91, operating margin of +0.63, and the pretax margin is +1.90.

RPC Inc. (RES) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RPC Inc. is 42.90%, while institutional ownership is 31.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 12,225. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $10.19, taking the stock ownership to the 53,751 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,200 for $10.19, making the entire transaction worth $12,225. This insider now owns 53,751 shares in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +0.82 while generating a return on equity of 1.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RPC Inc. (RES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

Looking closely at RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES), its last 5-days average volume was 1.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, RPC Inc.’s (RES) raw stochastic average was set at 78.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.61. However, in the short run, RPC Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.64. Second resistance stands at $11.09. The third major resistance level sits at $11.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.26.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Key Stats

There are currently 216,631K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 864,930 K according to its annual income of 7,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 459,600 K and its income totaled 69,340 K.