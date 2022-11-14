Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.7 million

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) kicked off on November 11, 2022, at the price of $0.93, up 9.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.07 and dropped to $0.93 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. Over the past 52 weeks, SMFR has traded in a range of $0.80-$8.21.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.90%. With a float of $181.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $337.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sema4 Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 42.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 2,033. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 1,994 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 16,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 5,412 for $0.89, making the entire transaction worth $4,818. This insider now owns 95,930 shares in total.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.67 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) raw stochastic average was set at 13.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9646, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9295. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0833 in the near term. At $1.1467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8667. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8033.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 356.10 million has total of 377,249K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 212,200 K in contrast with the sum of -245,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 36,170 K and last quarter income was -85,740 K.