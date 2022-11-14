SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,476 M

On November 11, 2022, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) opened at $129.50, higher 4.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $140.97 and dropped to $129.50 before settling in for the closing price of $130.67. Price fluctuations for SITE have ranged from $97.36 to $254.01 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 16.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 89.20% at the time writing. With a float of $44.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.50, operating margin of +8.94, and the pretax margin is +8.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 12, was worth 1,015,111. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 9,591 shares at a rate of $105.84, taking the stock ownership to the 536,007 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s CEO sold 9,544 for $115.54, making the entire transaction worth $1,102,714. This insider now owns 525,598 shares in total.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +6.86 while generating a return on equity of 25.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.30% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE)

The latest stats from [SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., SITE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.38 million was superior to 0.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.94.

During the past 100 days, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s (SITE) raw stochastic average was set at 81.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $136.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $141.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $147.07. The third major resistance level sits at $153.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $118.77.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) Key Stats

There are currently 45,103K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,476 M according to its annual income of 238,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,103 M and its income totaled 73,300 K.