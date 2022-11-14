Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 970 K

On November 11, 2022, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) opened at $0.135, higher 4.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.135 and dropped to $0.122 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for SYTA have ranged from $0.11 to $7.20 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -9.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.80% at the time writing. With a float of $32.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.69 million.

In an organization with 27 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 2.12%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.68 million. That was better than the volume of 1.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 172.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2948, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8819. However, in the short run, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1360. Second resistance stands at $0.1420. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1490. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1230, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1160. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1100.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

There are currently 15,121K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,550 K according to its annual income of -23,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 970 K and its income totaled -4,300 K.