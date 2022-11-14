TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 53,460 K

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) kicked off on November 11, 2022, at the price of $1.153, down -2.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Over the past 52 weeks, GLG has traded in a range of $0.76-$3.59.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 49.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.30%. With a float of $36.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.72 million.

In an organization with 69 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.50, operating margin of -3.46, and the pretax margin is +0.52.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of TD Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -0.47 while generating a return on equity of -0.60.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TD Holdings Inc.’s (GLG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08

Technical Analysis of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, TD Holdings Inc.’s (GLG) raw stochastic average was set at 40.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1064, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1736. However, in the short run, TD Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2100. Second resistance stands at $1.2700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0500. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9900.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 65.00 million has total of 55,248K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 209,380 K in contrast with the sum of -940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 53,460 K and last quarter income was 1,430 K.