ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) last year’s performance of -92.86% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On November 11, 2022, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) opened at $0.095, higher 9.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1069 and dropped to $0.088 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Price fluctuations for THMO have ranged from $0.09 to $1.89 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -8.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.00% at the time writing. With a float of $33.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.97, operating margin of -77.80, and the pretax margin is -127.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is 39.21%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -122.43 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Looking closely at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (THMO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 290.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 159.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1977, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3902. However, in the short run, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1129. Second resistance stands at $0.1193. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1318. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0940, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0815. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0751.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Key Stats

There are currently 43,105K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.52 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,290 K according to its annual income of -11,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,030 K and its income totaled -2,690 K.